SpaceX set for Falcon 9 rocket launch Monday from Florida

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX crews are preparing to launch another Falcon 9 rocket on Monday from Florida’s Space Coast.

SpaceX is set to launch 29 Starlink satellites from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The launch is planned for 12:42 p.m., with a live webcast beginning 5 minutes prior to the launch.

The launch will take place from Space Launch Complex 40 and marks the first stage booster’s 25th flight.

The booster has successfully completed 24 previous missions, previously launching a variety of payloads including Crew-6, SES O3b mPOWER-B, and 19 Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, the first stage booster will land on the Just Read The Instructions droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

This mission is part of SpaceX’s ongoing efforts to expand its satellite constellation that provides global broadband coverage.

