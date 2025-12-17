SpaceX set for Falcon 9 rocket launch Wednesday from Florida

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX crews are preparing to launch a Falcon 9 rocket Wednesday morning from Florida’s Space Coast.

The launch window is set to open at 8:42 a.m. from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

The rocket is aiming to send another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

This mission marks the sixth flight for the first stage booster of the rocket, which has previously been used for several missions, including Crew-11 and Cygnus NG-23.

SpaceX plans to land the booster again after launch on its “Just Read the Instructions” droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

Channel 9 will monitor the planned launch and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

