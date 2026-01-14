SpaceX set for Falcon 9 rocket launch Wednesday from Florida

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — SpaceX crews are preparing to launch a Falcon 9 rocket Wednesday from Florida’s Space Coast.

The launch is set for 1:08 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The mission is aiming to send another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

SpaceX said this will be the 13th flight for the rocket’s first-stage booster, which previously launched Crew-9, RRT-1, Firefly Blue Ghost Mission 1, Fram2, SXM-10, MTG-S1, and six Starlink missions.

SpaceX will once again attempt to land the booster after the launch on its “A Shortfall of Gravitas” droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

