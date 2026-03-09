SpaceX set to launch broadcast satellite Monday night from Florida

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX crews are preparing to launch a Falcon 9 rocket Monday night from Florida’s Space Coast.

The mission is scheduled to deliver the EchoStar 25 satellite into orbit.

The launch window for the mission is scheduled to open at 11:14 p.m. and will remain open for approximately 2 and a half hours.

The EchoStar 25 is a direct broadcast satellite. It is designed to provide service for both EchoStar and Dish Network once it reaches its intended orbit.

Approximately 8 minutes after the rocket clears the launch pad, SpaceX plans to land the Falcon 9’s first stage booster on one of its drone ships in the Atlantic Ocean.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group