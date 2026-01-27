SpaceX set to launch cutting-edge GPS satellite Tuesday from Florida

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX crews are preparing to launch a Falcon 9 rocket Tuesday night from Florida’s Space Coast.

SpaceX is set to launch the GPS III-9 mission from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The launch window opens at 11:38 p.m., with a backup opportunity available at 11:34 p.m. on Wednesday.

The GPS III-9 mission marks a significant step in the U.S. Air Force’s modernization of its GPS satellite system.

The spacecraft aims to enhance positioning, navigation, and timing capabilities across various sectors, including military, civilian, and commercial applications.

The GPS III-9 launch will be the fifth flight for the rocket’s first-stage booster, which has previously supported the KF-01, IMAP, NROL-77, and a Starlink mission.

SpaceX crews will once again plan to land the booster on its “A Shortfall of Gravitas” droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

Channel 9 will monitor the planned launch and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

