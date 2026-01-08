SpaceX set to launch Falcon 9 rocket Thursday from Florida’s Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX crews are preparing to launch another Falcon 9 rocket on Thursday from Florida’s Space Coast.

The launch is set for 1:29 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The rocket is aiming to send another batch of SpaceX Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

SpaceX said this rocket launch will be the 29th flight for the first stage booster supporting the mission, which previously launched CRS-24, Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13F, OneWeb 1, SES-18 and SES-19, and 24 Starlink missions.

Following the launch, the booster will attempt to launch again on SpaceX’s “Just Read the Instructions” droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

