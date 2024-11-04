SpaceX set for rescheduled rocket launch from Florida to International Space Station

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX crews will try again to launch a supply mission to the International Space Station.

The company initially planned to launch the mission on Sunday but needed to delay before liftoff.

The launch is now set for 9:29 p.m. on Monday from Lake Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

This would be the 31st resupply mission for SpaceX to the ISS. CRS-31 is looking to deliver thousands of pounds of supplies and other experiments into low-Earth orbit.

SpaceX said this will be the fifth flight of the first-stage booster for the Falcon 9 rocket, which previously launched Crew-8, Polaris Dawn, and two Starlink missions.

After the launch, SpaceX will attempt to land the booster on the ground at the company’s Landing Zone 1 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

If the launch happens Monday night, the spacecraft should arrive at the ISS around 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

