NASA, SpaceX Crew-8 astronauts return to Earth with splashdown near Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Three astronauts and a cosmonaut are back on Earth after more than 230 days on board the International Space Station.

NASA and SpaceX’s Crew-8 splashed down near Pensacola around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

Nearly an hour after the splashdown, SpaceX crew members helped the Crew-8 members out of a Crew Dragon spacecraft one by one.

They then went directly to medical quarters to get checked out.

Next, they will fly to Houston to be reunited with their loved ones.

