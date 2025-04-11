SpaceX slides rocket launch at KSC to Friday night

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX pushed back plans early Friday morning to launch its Falcon 9 rocket.

The company scrubbed its 1:24 a.m. scheduled liftoff and announced it would instead attempt the launch Friday night.

The rocket will have 21 new Starlink satellites in tow, 13 of which will be equipped with direct-to-cell capabilities.

The satellites will be deployed into low-Earth orbit to help expand the company’s global high-speed internet network.

Liftoff from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center is now scheduled for 9:15 p.m.

After the launch, SpaceX plans to land the rocket’s booster on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

