SpaceX slides rocket launch to Monday night, weather-permitting

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX on Monday delayed an early morning rocket launch at Kennedy Space Center.

The company was hoping its Falcon 9 rocket would send a new batch of Starlink satellites into orbit shortly after 1 a.m.

But the company said it will now aim for liftoff Monday at 11:36 p.m.

The 28 satellites will be deployed into low-Earth orbit to help expand the company’s global internet network.

After the launch, SpaceX plans to land the rocket’s booster on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

SpaceX has also set a backup launch window for early Tuesday morning.

