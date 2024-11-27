Special Hearts Farm set to expand, providing “live-in” options for special needs farmers

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A zoning change by Orange County Commissioners is paving the way for one local non-profit’s big expansion.

For nearly a decade, Special Hearts Farm has been helping students with disabilities find their purpose and transition as they aged out of public high school.

The Winter Garden based non-profit is now preparing to move into a new home on Avalon Road where they will offer expanded job training opportunities and long-term residences for about 50 farmers.

“There absolutely is a very crucial and significant gap for those who are aging out of public school, who don’t have access to employment or something meaningful to do with their day,” said Special Hearts Farm’s Director of Development, Emily Davis.

The non-profit seeks to fill that void and provides employment opportunities and training for individuals with disabilities and unique abilities.

In October, Orange County Commissioners unanimously approved a zoning change that will allow the farm to expand in a new location and reach more people with special needs.

The expansion means the farm will be able to host new kinds of job training classes, will soon be able employ more farmers, and can build out a live-in program for about 50 people with unique abilities.

The site plans are still being finalized but the non-profit hopes to break ground in 2025.

Jade McFarland is a special needs farmer who commutes to the property 6-days a week to help care for the many chickens, goats, and donkeys on the farm.

Once the new campus opens, she plans to live full-time at Special Hearts Farm.

“I’m excited to live on property instead of my parents driving me to and from,” said Jade McFarland, “This place has changed my life for the better and I just love it here.”

McFarland is among the many who aged out of high school and then began a transitional training program with Special Needs Farm.

For the last year, she has been one of five paid special needs employees.

Channel 9 followed McFarland as she participated in farm chores Wednesday.

She told Channel 9 the non-profit has helped her find her purpose.

“In high school I used to get depressed, bullied, picked on … It was a rough time, but I persevered and made a total 180,” said McFarland.

Special Hearts Farm is targeting a 2026 opening date for their new home.

You can learn more about Special Hearts Farm online here.

