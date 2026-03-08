Speeding motorcycle involved in fatal crash with truck in Brevard County, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash where a motorcycle rider was killed, and a truck driver was seriously injured, on Sunday following a collision on U.S. Highway 1 near Daytona Boulevard in Brevard County.

The crash involved a 2024 Nissan Frontier and a 2023 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

The Frontier was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 1 as it approached the intersection. At the same time, the motorcycle was traveling southbound on the same roadway.

Troopers determined the driver of the Nissan turned into the direct path of the motorcycle, causing the truck to strike the motorcycle and overturn.

Troopers interviewed several witnesses at the scene who reported the motorcycle was traveling above the posted speed limit prior to the collision.

Following the collision, the driver of the Nissan was transported to Holmes Regional Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

Medical personnel pronounced the motorcycle rider dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

