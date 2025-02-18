Spring Break concerns plague New Smyrna Beach businesses after President's Day troubles

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — New Smyrna Beach businesses and law enforcement are pleading with parents to keep their kids under control.

This comes after a large crowd of teens took over the beach and Flagler Avenue yesterday.

Two teens were arrested on Monday. Police said one pulled a gun during a fight on the beach and another was shooting at roosters just off Flagler Avenue.

After years of issues with teens taking over the streets and vandalizing businesses, Flagler Avenue owners and employees are on high alert.

Luma Coffee owners Ignacio and Melissa Barsotelli said they saw kids jumping on their furniture and hanging from parts of their property.

“Just be nice and behave and enjoy the beautiful weather and beautiful places here,” said Melissa.

“This is a very calm and charm town so when you start seeing this kind of situation, it’s a little scary,” said Ignacio.

The biggest concern for businesses is the level of violence they’ve witnessed over the last couple of years. No shots were fired when the teen pulled the gun on Monday but it’s not the first time that has happened. In March 2023, a 16-year-old was also arrested for pulling a gun during a fight.

“These kids have to realize you break out a gun, it’s a good way to get in trouble or shot,” said Terry Bartley, General Manager of Breakers.

Spring break is about a month away for most of Central Florida. Businesses said that after seeing large crowds on one day off from school, they’re worried about what that week might bring.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office and New Smyrna Beach Police have already put PSAs out on their social media pages, warning people the behavior won’t be tolerated. Eyewitness News expects to hear from the Sheriff on the issue on Wednesday.

