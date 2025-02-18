SeaWorld Orlando’s Seven Seas Food Festival expands with new performers and the return of Mardi Gras

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando has announced the addition of their newly added performers to its Seven Seas Food Festival lineup.

They have also announced the return of Mardi Gras festivities, where the Wild Arctic Plaza will transform into a high-energy celebration, immersing guests in the sights, sounds, and flavors of New Orleans.

Read: OREO introduces two new flavors to their cookie lineup

Check out the full concert lineup, including incredible NEW additions below:

Feb 21 LaCrae (R&B)

Feb 22 NEW! Shaggy (Reggae/Pop)

Shaggy (Reggae/Pop) March 1 Warrant (Rock)

March 7 Starship ft. Mickey Thomas (Rock)

March 8 NEW! Grupo Mania (Merengue)

Grupo Mania (Merengue) March 15 NEW! Jordin Sparks (R&B)

Jordin Sparks (R&B) March 16 ZZ Top (Rock/Blues)

March 23 Luis Fonsi (Latin Pop)

March 28 NEW! Pop 2000 feat. Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, OTown, LFO & Ryan Cabrera (Pop)

Pop 2000 feat. Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, OTown, LFO & Ryan Cabrera (Pop) March 29 NEW! Walker Hayes (Country)

Walker Hayes (Country) April 4 NEW! Gente de Zona (Latin)

Gente de Zona (Latin) April 5 NEW! Soulja Boy & Surprise Co-Headliner TBA (Hip-Hop)

Soulja Boy & Surprise Co-Headliner TBA (Hip-Hop) April 11 NEW! Michael Ray (Country)

Michael Ray (Country) April 12 NEW! The Commodores (Soul/Funk/R&B)

The Commodores (Soul/Funk/R&B) April 19 NEW! Jeremy Camp (Christian)

Jeremy Camp (Christian) April 26 Mitchell Tenpenny (Country)

May 3 NEW! Kansas (Rock)

Read: WATCH: Driver crashes off overpass and into interstate median

During the festive Mardi Gras celebration at SeaWorld Orlando, guests can anticipate these fun offerings.

Pop-Up Parade: During the Pop-up Parade, the Wild Artic Plaza is full of the joyous sounds and sights of New Orleans. This unforgettable parade features bead captains tossing vibrant beads into the crowd, sensational stilt walkers, and musicians who keep the party rolling throughout the day. (Select times from 12:30 - 6 p.m.)

During the Pop-up Parade, the Wild Artic Plaza is full of the joyous sounds and sights of New Orleans. This unforgettable parade features bead captains tossing vibrant beads into the crowd, sensational stilt walkers, and musicians who keep the party rolling throughout the day. Live Music: Guests will be able to let New Orleans’ sounds wash over them as exciting bands play traditional Cajun and jazz music throughout the day. From soulful trumpet solos to toe-tapping jazz tunes, visitors will be engrossed in the rich music culture of Louisiana. (Select times from 12:30 - 6 p.m.)

Guests will be able to let New Orleans’ sounds wash over them as exciting bands play traditional Cajun and jazz music throughout the day. From soulful trumpet solos to toe-tapping jazz tunes, visitors will be engrossed in the rich music culture of Louisiana. Street Party: This high-energy bash is where the essence of Bourbon Street truly comes alive! Featuring a DJ spinning festive tunes and street performers highlighting their thrilling talents, partiers will find it impossible not to get swept in the fun. (Select times from 12:30 - 6 p.m.)

Mardi Gras festivities would not be complete without exciting culinary fare. Guests can delight in various indulgent food and drinks and Gulf Coast-inspired favorites, including:

NEW - King Cake Cupcake - festive, cinnamon-spiced cupcake topped with colorful Mardi Gras sprinkles and a sweet glaze, inspired by the classic King Cake

- King Cake Cupcake - festive, cinnamon-spiced cupcake topped with colorful Mardi Gras sprinkles and a sweet glaze, inspired by the classic King Cake Rum Runner Cocktail - Rum, Blackberry Brandy, Banana , Lime Sour

Bayou Hurricane - Bacardi Dark Rum, Passion Fruit, Orange & Lime juices

Key Lime Pie Margarita-Tequila, Triple sec, Lime, Cream

Purple Haze - Abita Brewery

Parade Throw- Hidden Springs Brewery - King Cake-inspired Beer

NEW - Boudin Balls with Remoulade Sauce - Sausage, Pork, and Cajun Aromatics

- Boudin Balls with Remoulade Sauce - Sausage, Pork, and Cajun Aromatics Banana Fosters Beignets -Tossed in Powdered Sugar and topped with our very own Bannan Fosters Sauce

Cajun Shrimp & Grits - Sauteed Shrimp with Cajun Spice, Bell peppers, Tomato Jus and Corn Grits

Read: Top routes to connect Sanford airport to S.R. 417 emerge. Here’s what’s next.

Guests can prepare for this feast with a 10-sample lanyard for $75 or the fan-favorite 15-sample lanyard for $90 for the best savings yet.

SeaWorld Orlando Pass Members get the exclusive perk of being able to purchase 18 samples for the price of 15.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2025 Cox Media Group