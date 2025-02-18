OREO introduces two new flavors to their cookie lineup

ORLANDO, Fla. — OREO has announced that it will add two new flavors to its portfolio of OREO cookie products.

The first is a new flavor variety of the OREO Cakesters line, Double Chocolate Cakesters will be a new permanent item on store shelves.

OREO Double Chocolate Cakesters will be on shelves starting on February 24th.

OREO will also bring back a classic flavor that was a permanent fixture on store shelves in 2013.

The Golden Birthday Cake flavor will back on store shelves for a limited time and will be available starting March 3rd.

