Spring-like temps to highlight pleasantly warm week in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Dense Fog Advisory was issued for much of Central Florida until 9 a.m. Tuesday, with visibility expected to improve by mid-morning.

Temperatures are anticipated to rise into the upper 70s and low 80s as the fog clears.

The fog advisories, which will persist until 10 a.m. in many areas, are accompanied by an unseasonably warm weather pattern for the region.

This trend marks a significant departure from the region’s typical January climate, where temperatures usually hover around the low to mid-70s.

Throughout the remainder of the week, temperatures are projected to remain elevated, staying nearly 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

Residents can expect spring-like weather conditions until the weekend.

A front is anticipated to arrive this weekend, bringing limited rain showers and a return to cooler temperatures.

By early next week, highs are expected to drop back down to the low 70s as normal winter conditions resume.

