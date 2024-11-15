St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum to host annual Lighthouse Illuminations event

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum will host its annual Lighthouse Illuminations event on select days between Nov. 22, 2024, and January 11, 2025, with tour times starting at 7:00 pm, 7:30, and 8:00 p.m.

During the daytime this winter season, the museum will have seasonally decorated grounds and buildings.

Then, as the sun sets, guests can explore the Keepers’ House and grounds, which are illuminated by lights and garlands while also enjoying the view of the lighthouse.

Enjoy the garden full of 21 uniquely themed trees that each tell a distinct story, such as Toys from the Past Tree, Nutcracker Folklore Tree, Old Florida Tree, and many more.

Lighthouse Illuminations admission is priced at $24.95 for adults and seniors, and $22.95 for children 12 & under

