  • St. Cloud police officer investigated for 'internet crimes,' deputies say

    By: Karen Parks

    OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A St. Cloud police officer is under investigation for what deputies will only describe as "internet crimes."

    Osceola County deputies served a search warrant Tuesday.

    A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said the unidentified officer, who is a reserve officer with the St. Cloud police department, has not been charged but has been relieved of duties pending the outcome of the investigation.

    The officer also serves as a backup school resource officer. 

    The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation but would not release more information about what deputies were looking for. 

