St. Cloud police officer investigated for 'internet crimes,' deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A St. Cloud police officer is under investigation for what deputies will only describe as "internet crimes."
Osceola County deputies served a search warrant Tuesday.
Related Headlines
A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said the unidentified officer, who is a reserve officer with the St. Cloud police department, has not been charged but has been relieved of duties pending the outcome of the investigation.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man charged with premeditated murder in death of Cocoa mother of four
- Florida police officer suspended after allowing couple to have sex in patrol car
- Service dog has tail amputated after 'inhumane' bathing by Satellite Beach groomer, officials say
- VIDEO: Firefighter relieved of duties after being accused of performing lewd act in front of child
The officer also serves as a backup school resource officer.
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation but would not release more information about what deputies were looking for.
Check back with WFTV.com, the WFTV News App, and Channel 9 Eyewitness News for updates as we work to get more information.
County by County: More news from Osceola County
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}