St. Cloud’s new drone program promises faster fire and crime response

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — First responders in Saint Cloud have a new tool that could help them cover emergencies much faster.

Saint Cloud Police have launched a new Drone as First Responder Program to enhance public safety across the city.

The program, unveiled Tuesday, involves drones housed in two docking stations that can be deployed anywhere in Saint Cloud, piloted remotely by officers at police headquarters.

The initiative aims to cover fires and crime scenes more swiftly, improving response times and safety measures.

The program is projected to cost $890,000 over the next five years, with plans to expand by adding more docking stations throughout the city, including one at City Hall.

