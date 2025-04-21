St. James Catholic Cathedral in Orlando sets Monday morning mass to honor Pope Francis

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Diocese of Orlando announced it will hold a special morning mass to honor Pope Francis.

Francis died Monday at the age of 88, the Vatican reported.

The church service will take place Monday at 9 a.m. at St. James Catholic Cathedral, located at 215 North Orange Avenue in Orlando.

The regularly-scheduled 7 a.m. mass was not held Monday at the cathedral.

Channel 9’s Geovany Dias will attend the special mass for Francis.

Pope Francis 1936-2025 Pope Francis has died, according to The Associated Press. (WFTV staff)

The diocese said a news conference will follow the service.

