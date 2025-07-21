St. Johns County Fire Rescue aids in hazardous materials incident at Flagler Beach

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Fire Rescue said they assisted Flagler County Fire Rescue and Flagler Beach Fire Department in a hazardous materials incident on July 17.

The incident happened on at the Boston Whaler facility in Flagler Beach.

Firefighters said the incident involved Methyl Ethyl Ketone Peroxide, a chemical that had entered an exothermic reaction, creating a dangerous and unstable situation.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue said drones were deployed to conduct reconnaissance of the area, allowing the teams to assess conditions and plan a safe approach before entering.

According to social media, certified Haz-Mat technicians from the multi-agency team successfully secured the material, preventing further incident escalation.

