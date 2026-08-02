St. Johns River Water Management District offers $60,000 in Blue School Grants

APOPKA, Fla. — The St. Johns River Water Management District is offering up to $60,000 in Blue School Grant funding for the 2026-2027 school year to support hands-on water science learning in K-12 public and charter schools.

Teachers and schools can apply for grants of up to $3,000 to fund water-focused STEAM projects, including water quality testing, aquaponics, conservation gardens and watershed studies.

Applications open Aug. 1 and close at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 15.

Since 2016, the Blue School Grant program has funded 141 projects at more than 135 schools, supporting more than 22,000 students.

Click here for more information about the application requirements.

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