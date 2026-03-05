Stagnant weather pattern brings scattered showers through weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — We’ve saw higher coverage of rain and storms Thursday and more rain is on the way.

The scattered showers and storms will fade away late this evening, with some patchy fog again possible overnight. Morning lows will be in the upper 60s.

More rain is likely on Friday, but coverage is expected to be lower. The best chance for activity will again be in Metro Orlando and inland areas, with highs in the mid-80s.

The stagnant weather pattern continues into the weekend. Scattered showers will again be possible Saturday, with lower rainfall coverage on Sunday. Temps for the weekend will be in the mid to upper 80s.

It now looks like even lower rain chances are likely for next week, with just a stray shower possible Monday and Tuesday. Highs to start next week are expected to push into the upper 80s.

Higher rain chances look likely to close out next week.

