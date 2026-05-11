Starbucks unveils new summer menu with tropical flavors and returning favorites

ORLANDO, Fla. — Starbucks is rolling out its summer menu Tuesday with new drinks, returning favorites and seasonal merchandise.

The company said the summer lineup includes new Tropical Butterfly Refreshers, which feature guava and passionfruit flavors, mango-pineapple flavored pearls and butterfly pea flower infusion.

The Iced Horchata Shaken Espresso is also returning to the menu. Starbucks is also adding a new Horchata Frappuccino.

The Unicorn Cake Pop is returning as part of the summer food lineup. The cake pop features vanilla cake mixed with confetti sprinkles, dipped in white chocolate icing and decorated with a unicorn face.

Starbucks is also launching its Road Trip Collection, which includes new tumblers, cold cups, mugs and other summer merchandise.

The new summer menu will be available at Starbucks locations across the U.S. beginning Tuesday, May 12.

The company also said customers can now schedule mobile orders in the Starbucks app up to one hour ahead of pickup.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group