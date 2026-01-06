Start your engines: 2026 speed season in Central Florida is near

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The City of Daytona Beach is excited to kick off its Speed Season this month, inviting motorsport fans to enjoy an exhilarating lineup of events at the Daytona International Speedway.

The season kicks off with the Roar Before The Rolex 24 from Jan. 22-25, 2026, which acts as a crucial test session for teams getting ready for North America’s renowned sports car race.

The Rolex 24 At Daytona

The Rolex 24 at Daytona weekend begins on Jan. 22, featuring not only the endurance race but also a pair of 45-minute multi-class races with the IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge. Speed-lovers can enjoy the Taste of the 24, where local restaurants showcase their best dishes without disrupting the racing.

DAYTONA 500

After the Rolex 24, focus moves to stock cars with the iconic DAYTONA 500 set for Feb. 15. In the lead-up, fans can catch qualifying events like the DAYTONA 500 Qualifying on Feb. 11 and the America 250 Florida Duel on Feb. 12.

Full Throttle Festival

A highlight of the DAYTONA 500 festivities will be the Full Throttle Festival on Feb. 14, featuring performances by Lynyrd Skynyrd, Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley and ERNEST, as well as a BBQ event and various entertainment options for all ages.

DAYTONA Supercross

Racing action continues on Feb. 28 with the DAYTONA Supercross, the longest-running Supercross event in the country, held at Daytona Beach as part of the annual Bike Week celebrations.

Additionally, Progressive American Flat Track will commence its season near the beginning of March with back-to-back events at the Flat Track at Daytona International Speedway.

Further details about the events can be found at the Daytona International Speedway official website.

