State won’t pursue murder case against Brevard County man after sentence vacated

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — There will not be another murder trial for a Brevard County man who was released after the discovery of new DNA evidence.

Jeffrey Abramowski spent 23 in prison before his life sentence was vacated in April.

The state attorney has now announced there will not be a new trial and the state is no longer pursuing murder charges.

Abramowski was convicted of second-degree murder in 2006 in the 2002 death of his friend, Cortney Crandall.

