States rush to make financial literacy mandatory for high school students

ORLANDO, Fla. — More states are joining Florida to push an essential high school course that some people wish they had.

Students in at least 30 states are required to take a basic financial literacy course to graduate high school.

The course teaches teenagers how to budget and manage their finances.

A recent survey found that high school graduates wished they were required to take a financial literacy course before graduating.

One advocate says this requirement is even required before applying for college financial aid.

Many college graduates are already facing the financial burden of loans.

The department of education estimates current total student loan debt has topped $1.6 trillion.

