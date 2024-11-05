Statewide voter database issue affecting some Florida counties, official says

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Supervisor of Elections reported an issue with the Florida’s voter database Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 10 a.m., Mary Jane Arrington posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that Osceola County voters looking to make an address change could face delays.

Her post read, ”The statewide database is down. If you are looking to make an address change at your polling location please note it may take longer than usual due to the interruption.”

Osceola County Supervisor of Elections post on X (@voteosceola)

Channel 9 spoke to Arrington, who said as of around 11:30 a.m., a state official was on site in Osceola County working to resolve the issue.

Arrington said it was her understanding that only a few Florida counties were impacted by the technical issue.

She added that it only affected registered voters who needed to report a change of address.

WFTV also spoke to a Florida Dept. of State communications official in Tallahassee, who said he was preparing a statement with additional information.

