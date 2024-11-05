Florida could see record turnout for 2024 election

ORLANDO, Fla. — Election Day is here!

Central Florida voters are making several big decisions, including state leaders, constitutional amendments, and the next president.

As millions of Floridians head to the polls on Tuesday, millions of others have already voted.

More than half of all registered voters in the state have cast their ballot. Data shows around 77% of registered voters participated in the 2020 presidential election.

Florida reported an 83% turnout for the 1992 presidential election.

Several election supervisors say they are expecting things to run smoothly on Election Day because so many have voted early.

Many are wondering how many people will actually show up on Tuesday.

According to the state division of elections, more than 3.5 million registered Republicans have voted early in person or by mail.

That’s compared to the nearly 2.7 million registered Democrats who turned out early.

More than 1.7 million voters with no party affiliation also cast their ballots early.

Those voters will have a huge role to play in key races, including whether former President Donald Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris wins Florida.

Channel 9 spoke with a UCF political science professor who said it looks like Republicans have a strong advantage in Florida.

