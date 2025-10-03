Still Lounge by Dre and Snoop to open in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new bar is set to bring West Coast hip-hop culture to Orlando.

Still Lounge by Dre and Snoop will hold its grand opening on Oct. 16 inside Live! At Pointe Orlando.

Their new cocktail spot will feature Dre and Snoop’s signature cocktails, live DJs, and a new location for private events.

Still Lounge will join a growing lineup of celebrity-driven nightlife in Orlando’s tourism district.

More information can be found here.

