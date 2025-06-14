Storm activity slowly fades for central Florida Fathers day weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Scattered evening storms hit the region again on Saturday, but Father’s Day is looking like a mostly dry day.

This evening, the activity will slowly fade away in inland areas, with just a few clouds overnight. Expect morning lows in the mid-70s.

Saturday Evening WX Report Saturday Evening WX Report

For Father’s Day, some slightly drier air is on the way, which will reduce coverage in the area. The best chances for activity will be north of Orlando, with Sunday highs expected in the low 90s.

Saturday Evening WX Report Saturday Evening WX Report

Moisture is expected to return next week, boosting storm chances in the area. The rain and storms will mostly occur during the afternoon and evening hours, with Monday’s temperatures reaching the low 90s.

Saturday Evening WX Report Saturday Evening WX Report

It seems like even drier air will move in for the middle of next week.

This will cut the coverage of the afternoon storm even more, with Wednesday probably being the driest day. Temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will likely reach the mid-90s.

Saturday Evening WX Report Saturday Evening WX Report

Once again, moisture returns for late next week. This will increase the evening storm activity across the area, with highs remaining in the low 90s.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group