Storms bring powerful winds to Central Florida as things quiet down in the tropics

ORLANDO, Fla. — Chief meteorologist Tom Terry was tracking thunderstorms moving through metro Orlando on Tuesday afternoon.
The storms brought winds in excess of 40 mph in Sanford and winds up to 44 mph in Orlando, he said.
Terry said winds also caused damage in Oviedo. There were also reports of wind damage a fence and downing a tree in Titusville.
He said the storms should move out of the area by sunset.
Tropics
Terry said it was all quiet in the Atlantic on Tuesday, and it will likely remain as such for the next week.
But he said record warm waters and a returning La Niña weather pattern will bring very favorable conditions for tropical systems to form for the rest of the season.
“Colorado State University updated their forecast for the season -- going up from 23 to 25 total named storms, with 12 hurricanes and six major storms,” Terry said. “Also, Florida and the Bahamas have the highest probability of having at least one named storm within 50 miles of them for the rest of the season -- over 90%.”
He said other states along the Gulf of Mexico and East Coast also have high odds of experiencing tropical activity this season.
