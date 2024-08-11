Local

Storms and heat are on the horizon for Sunday, and an update with the tropics

By George Waldenberger, WFTV.com

Evening Weather August 11 2024 (WFTV)

ORLANDO, Fla. — There are scattered storms through early evening, and more heat with scattered storms again tomorrow, favoring mid-late afternoon.

On the current forecast track, drier, less-hot air is looking to come toward the end of the week/next weekend.

This, as 98L, the tropical disturbance we’re monitoring, passes us east eventually and pushes air from the north of our direction.

Speaking of the tropical disturbance, there’s a high chance it becomes Ernesto, and some of the Caribbean islands may see tropical weather watches soon as it approaches and organizes.

It’s looking increasingly likely this will stay off our Florida coast next weekend, but we’ll be monitoring in case it cuts a little closer

