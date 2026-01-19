Strong cold front brings snow to northern Florida

MARIANNA, Fla. — Parts of North Florida experienced snowfall over the weekend.

The snowfall was similar to, but not as heavy as the snowfall in the Panhandle last year.

Snow covered the ground in several areas, leading to commuters facing slushy and icy conditions on the roads.

Despite the challenges, crews responded promptly, keeping the roads as clear as possible during the snowfall.

