Strong front brings colder, drier air to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida has several colder and drier days ahead.
The changes come after a strong cold front moved through our area on Wednesday.
Our area will see sunny and cool days and cold nights from Thursday to the end of the weekend.
A secondary front will move through Friday night and keep our temperatures low.
Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s over the next few days, before reaching the mid-70s by Sunday.
Lows will also drop down into the 40s for most of Central Florida.
Our area will stay sunny a nice as we gradually warm up over Sunday and the rest of next week.
