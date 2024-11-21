Orlando police share tips to protect yourself during holiday shopping season

ORLANDO, Fla. — As the holiday season quickly draws near, the Orlando Police Department wants to remind the public its ongoing commitment to public safety.

With the holiday shopping season ready to be in full swing, this time of year is particularly busy for local businesses, bringing with it unique challenges, including an uptick in theft.

Around this time of year, the Orlando Police Department steps up its patrols in and around popular shopping areas.

This initiative provides additional police visibility to deter potential criminal activity and ensure a secure environment for shoppers and retailers, OPD officials stated.

Orlando police also want to remind residents of the vital role the community plays in combating crimes like theft.

Shoppers are encouraged to remain vigilant, report suspicious activity to 911, and take simple precautions like locking up their personal belongings and purchases.

OPD shared these holiday shopping safety suggestions:

Stay Alert: Be aware of your surroundings and trust your instincts. If something feels off or if you notice someone following you, seek assistance immediately.

Limit Distractions: Avoid using your phone while walking to and from your vehicle.

Consider Personal Safety Devices: Carry items such as pepper spray or a loud alarm for added security.

Shop Smart: Whenever possible, avoid shopping during the dark hours of early morning or late evening. If you must shop at those times, park in well-lit areas with plenty of pedestrian traffic.

Secure Your Belongings: Lock up personal items and purchases in your vehicle and keep them out of sight.

Be Mindful of Cash: Carrying large amounts of cash can make you a target for thieves.

Monitor Online Deliveries: If you shop online, avoid leaving deliveries outside and unattended for extended periods.

Residents can report a non-violent crime by calling OPD’s 24-hour non-emergency line at (321) 235-5300.

