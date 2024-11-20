Local

$20 scratch-off lottery worth $1M purchased in Central Florida, was claimed by winner

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Kissimmee $1 million scratch-off (Griner, Michele/WFTV)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — 40-year-old Kissimmee man Andres Hoyos claimed his $1 million prize from the $20 Gold Rush Limited scratch-off at the Lottery’s Orlando District Office Wednesday.

Hoyos received his winnings as a one-time lump-sum payment of $795,000 after taxes.

Hoyos purchased his winning ticket from Key Food Supermarket at 2340 Fortune Road in Kissimmee.

The retailer received a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

Here is a photo of the winning scratch-off:

Kissimmee $1 million scratch-off (Griner, Michele/WFTV)

