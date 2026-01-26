Student-operated Credit Union branch now on campus at Apopka High School

APOPKA, Fla. — Addition Financial Credit Union celebrated a special milestone with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on January 22nd, marking the grand opening of its exciting 12th student-run credit union branch at Apopka High School.

The Apopka High School branch will give students practical banking experience through real financial transactions. This educational opportunity is designed to improve students’ financial literacy, which is becoming ever more critical in today’s economy.

This impressive accomplishment was achieved through a strong partnership with Orange County Public Schools, offering students access to valuable financial services and opportunities. This student-operated branch is part of Addition Financial’s effort to deliver practical financial education and career preparation for students.

The event included visuals like student tellers in banking activities, interviews with school leaders, Addition Financial, and Orange County Public Schools representatives. This interactive experience emphasizes the importance of practical financial education for students’ futures.

