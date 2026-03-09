Students detained for possessing knives in Osceola County schools

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Two students were detained and faced felony charges last week after authorities found they had brought knives to different schools in Osceola County.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office stated that both cases were caught early because other students reported the weapons to school officials before any harm could happen.

The incidents involved a 14-year-old at Discovery Intermediate School and a 15-year-old at Tohopekaliga High School. Campus administrators and school resource officers took immediate action to secure the weapons and arrest the suspects once the reports were made.

On March 5, 2026, at Discovery Intermediate School, a student spotted a kitchen knife in a 14-year-old student’s book bag and reported it to the assistant principal. A deputy from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, acting as the school resource officer, helped secure the weapon and interviewed the student. The 14-year-old admitted to bringing the knife to school and was later arrested and charged with possessing a weapon on school property.

The second incident occurred on March 9, 2026, at Tohopekaliga High School. A 15-year-old boy was examined after allegedly threatening a female student. During the investigation, authorities discovered a pocketknife in his backpack. The school resource officer interviewed both the suspect and the female victim.

Following an investigation at Tohopekaliga High, a 15-year-old student was detained and charged with two felonies: possession of a weapon on school property and threatening harm through written or electronic communication. Other individuals involved in separate incidents were also taken into custody by Osceola County Sheriff’s school resource officers.

Officials praised the students for speaking up to administrators beforehand, which helped keep the campuses safe before any violence happened.

