Summer road trip? Gas prices are expected to fall or hold steady in the South

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you and your family are gearing up for a summer road trip, you might be pleasantly surprised to know that gas prices are expected to either fall or stay steady in the South.

Reporters from affiliates nationwide give you a snapshot of current prices, making your adventure a bit more wallet-friendly.

If you’re hitting the road this weekend and need to fill up your tank, these tips will be helpful. Triple A says the state average for a gallon of regular is 3-12.

The cheapest gas prices in the state can be found in the panhandle.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group