‘DO NOT APPROACH:’ Missing Sumter County 12-year-old girl considered armed

LADY LAKE, Fla. — Law enforcement officials are currently searching for a missing 12-year-old girl in Lady Lake, who is considered armed. She was last seen near Curve Court and Precedent Parkway.

The child is described as a white female with medium-length red hair, approximately four feet 11 inches tall and weighing 111 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, jeans and white and black Crocs.

Authorities have requested that anyone who sees her should not approach and instead contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Heavy law enforcement presence has been established in the area as units search for the girl.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group