Drivers survive crash in Sumter after running flashing traffic light, troopers say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers report that a car accident at the intersection of Morse Boulevard and County Road 466 involved two drivers on January 20.

A 75-year-old woman from Lady Lake was driving a Toyota Tacoma that failed to stop for a flashing red traffic signal, crashing into a Ford Fusion driven by a 33-year-old woman from Wildwood.

Troopers confirm that both drivers sustained minor injuries and were taken to area hospitals after the collision.

The report states that the Tacoma ran a red light, entered the intersection, and collided with the Fusion. Evidence from the scene indicates poor visibility may have contributed to the accident.

Further details about the incident are expected to be released by local authorities as they become available.

