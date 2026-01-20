Elderly Villages driver dies after medical emergency while driving, say troopers

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers report that an 88-year-old man from The Villages died on Jan. 19 after a vehicle accident where he experienced a medical emergency while driving a GMC Terrain.

FHP states that the incident happened on North Buena Vista Boulevard near Talley Ridge Drive, where the driver lost control of the vehicle after a medical emergency. After departing the roadway, the GMC Terrain struck a sign, several bushes and finally a tree.

Emergency services took the driver to a local hospital, but he sadly passed away later that day.

Authorities are currently examining the circumstances surrounding the incident; no additional details are available at this time.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group