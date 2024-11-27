Sunny and mild Wednesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be sunny and mild on Wednesday.

Our area will be cool to start, with lows in the mid-50s and patchy fog in some areas.

We will continue to see clear skies and highs in the low 80s Wednesday afternoon.

The weather will remain warm and nice for Thanksgiving, but on Friday, our next cold front will arrive.

This will provide some showers on Friday, and a big cool-down will follow.

Morning temps will return to the 40s for many this weekend.

