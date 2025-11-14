Sunny skies and warm temperatures continue into next week

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a pleasant end to the work week, and more great weather is ahead for the weekend.

We’ll see mostly clear skies tonight, with some patchy fog possible towards daybreak. Morning lows will be in the upper 50s.

More nice weather is ahead for Saturday. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. Highs for Saturday will be in the low 80s.

A few more clouds are likely for Sunday, but dry weather will prevail. Temps to close out the weekend will be in the low 80s.

The pleasant conditions will continue into next week. A blend of sun and clouds is likely Monday and Tuesday, with temps holding in the low 80s.

Temps in the 80s will march on for much of next week with more dry weather likely.

Weather: 11/14/2025

Weather: 11/14/2025

Weather: 11/14/2025

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group