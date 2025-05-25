Sunny Sunday start will lead into possible rainy conditions returning

ORLANDO, Fla. — Today is starting sunny and warm. Some clouds may build in Brevard and Osceola counties in the late morning, but rain chances will be saved for the early afternoon.

Once again, a few strong to severe storms will be possible. We saw a handful yesterday between mid-afternoon and early evening.

If we see another round of storms today, expect those storms to arrive between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, May 24, 2025 (WFTV)

The strongest storms could produce 40 mph winds, minor hail, and isolated pockets of heavy rain.

Memorial Day will be more of the same with afternoon rain chances and highs in the 90s.

Our temperatures will begin to drop a bit by the end of this week, but the rain chances aren’t going anywhere.

