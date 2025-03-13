Sunny and warmer Thursday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is forecast to have beautiful weather on Thursday.

Our area will see lots of sunshine and warm temperatures in the upper-70s and low-80s Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures will continue to warm on Friday, with highs reaching the upper 80s this weekend.

Channel 9 is also looking ahead to a “spring storm” that will develop over the Midwest on Friday.

A significant severe weather outbreak is possible for the Mississippi Valley on Friday and Saturday.

This same storm will pull a cold front across Central Florida late Sunday into Monday, increasing our chance of rain and storms.

Our risk for severe weather is low, but we’ll continue to monitor for any changes.

