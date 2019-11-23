0 SunRail security guard arrested after punching man in face, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A SunRail security guard punched a man in the face Thursday after he believed the man was drinking alcohol at the station, the Orlando Police Department said.

Officers said Steven Spaugh was working as a security guard at 101 W. Livingston St. when he saw Dwayne Curtis Foster sitting at the SunRail station with a clear cup in his hand.

Spaugh told officers the cup appeared to have an alcoholic beverage in it.

According to a report, Foster yelled to Spaugh, "I do not have beer in this cup." Spaugh told Foster he needed to empty the cup and eventually told Foster to leave the property.

Officers said Spaugh told police that when Foster refused to leave, Foster threatened Spaugh and said he would "kick his ---." Then, Spaugh said Foster chest-bumped him.

Spaugh said he punched Foster in the face and told Foster he was under arrest for pushing him, the report said.

Officers said Spaugh reached for his handcuffs and, while holding them, Spaugh punched Foster in the face again.

Foster fell to the ground, and Spaugh stood over him while he attempted to put handcuffs on Foster. However, he was unable to restrain him.

Foster was able to stand up and he sat on the train tracks, the report said.

Police said Spaugh told him to move but Foster refused, so Spaugh grabbed Foster and physically removed him from the tracks.

Foster also spoke with officers and said he was drinking sweet tea that he bought at Taco Bell.

While drinking the tea, Foster told officers Spaugh yelled at him to empty the beer in his cup. Foster said he did not have beer in his cup and told Spaugh to leave him alone.

Foster told police Spaugh punched him in the head with handcuffs in his hand and slammed him to the ground. Foster also said Spaugh continued to hit him in the face and, while being hit, he got up and yelled for someone to call police.

When officers spoke to Spaugh, he told them he was afraid that Foster would hit him in the face, so he punched him one time. Police said Spaugh originally said he punched Foster twice.

Spaugh told police he was afraid Foster would take his gun that was located in his security vest.

Police said a witness told them Foster and Spaugh were yelling at each other and then began to fight.

Foster was not transported to the hospital despite suffering injuries to his face, police said.

Spaugh was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a weapon.

