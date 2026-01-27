SunRail train injures driver after car stalls on tracks at Orange County intersection

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Local fire crews report that on January 26, at approximately 6:00 p.m., a vehicle stopped on the railroad tracks at the Holden Avenue intersection and was struck by a southbound SunRail train, resulting in injuries to the driver.

Orange County Fire Rescue confirms that the incident occurred when the driver of the vehicle ignored warning signals, including the activated crossing lights. SunRail train #P333 was approaching the intersection when the vehicle was stopped on the tracks.

As the crossing gate lowered, it stopped on the vehicle just before the train hit it on the driver’s side. Emergency responders, including Orange County Fire Rescue, took the injured driver to Orlando Regional Medical Center for care.

Law enforcement reports that, following an investigation, the driver was found to be at fault for the crash because they disregarded warning signals and halted on the tracks.

