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Survey ranks three Florida beaches among nation’s best

The survey asked more than 3,000 people to consider factors such as cleanliness, crowding, and if a beach felt relaxed or chaotic

By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com
Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America CLEARWATER, FL - MARCH 18: People gather on Clearwater Beach during spring break despite world health officials' warnings to avoid large groups on March 18, 2020 in Clearwater, Florida. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic on March 11. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) (ME/Getty Images)
By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Three Florida beaches are getting national recognition for something beyond clear water and soft sand: good manners.

A new survey from travel company Exoticca ranked Naples Beach, Bowman’s Beach Park on Sanibel Island and Caladesi Island State Park in Dunedin among the best beaches in the country for beach etiquette.

The survey asked more than 3,000 people to consider factors such as cleanliness, crowding, noise, respect for personal space and whether a beach felt relaxed or chaotic.

Naples Beach ranked No. 8 overall. Exoticca described the Gulf Coast beach as clean, calm and “well-mannered,” with a relaxed atmosphere despite ongoing work to rebuild the historic Naples Pier.

Bowman’s Beach Park on Sanibel Island ranked No. 12. The survey praised the beach for its quiet, nature-focused atmosphere and reputation as a popular shelling destination.

Caladesi Island State Park ranked No. 37. Exoticca noted that the beach’s limited access by boat or a long walk helps keep crowds down and creates a more peaceful experience.

The top-ranked beach in the survey was Poipu Beach Park in Kauai, Hawaii.

Florida also showed up in the survey’s broader look at beach vacation frustrations.

Dirty water was named the biggest beach vacation red flag, chosen by 22% of respondents. Crowded beaches followed at 11%, while poor hotel location came in at 10%.

Other common beach vacation complaints included theft risk, lack of lifeguards, drunk tourists, unsafe nightlife, expensive beach clubs and pushy vendors.

Nearly half of respondents said they had regretted choosing a beach destination because it felt less relaxing or safe than expected. A similar share said they had left a beach earlier than planned because they felt uncomfortable, unsafe or overwhelmed.

Cost was another major complaint. Resort fees were named the most annoying beach vacation cost, followed closely by parking.

“Beach vacations are often sold as the ultimate escape, but the reality can depend just as much on the people around you as the scenery itself,” Exoticca CMO Juanjo Duran said in the report.

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Brody Wooddell

Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

Brody Wooddell is a digital journalist and media leader with more than a decade of experience in content strategy, audience growth, and digital storytelling across television and online news platforms.

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